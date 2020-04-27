Irish Rural Link welcome donation of hand sanitiser to Meals on Wheels services

Irish Rural Link (IRL) – the national network representing the interest of rural communities has welcomed the sourcing of a month’s supply of hand sanitiser for Meals on Wheels organisations across the country by Irish-owned Consultancy Firm 3Sixty.

Also read: 11 more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Longford

IRL have a network of their Meals on Wheels members and are aware of the increase in demand for the service since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. They are also facing many extra challenges at this time including; sourcing extra supplies of hand sanitiser, gloves, face masks etc.

Meals on Wheels organisations continue to be underfunded and have to rely on fundraising activities and other income sources to top up on any funding they receive from the HSE. They are only able to budget year to year and with all fundraising events and use of their space for other activities having to be cancelled, it has impacted on their annual budgets just three months into the year.

IRL were delighted when 3Sixty approached us to help out with sourcing hand sanitiser and that Distilleries Ireland, the national body for independent distilleries, came on board in contacting their members across Ireland who had begun producing hand gel and are now offering to supply hand gel free-of-charge for Meals on Wheels groups.

Seamus Boland CEO of Irish Rural Link, has said “This donation is very welcome and I know our Meals on Wheels members will appreciate this also. These groups have been hit hard with extra costs due to the increase in demand and donations like this one will help them continue to deliver the service to one of the most vulnerable groups of people in a safe way.”

He went onto say that “This initiative has been amazing and the goodwill of companies like 3SIXTY and the Distilleries is a great example of Business and community working together"

If Meals on Wheels groups across the country are in need of Hand Sanitiser, they can contact Irish Rural Link on 090 6482744 and we will arrange delivery of it for you.