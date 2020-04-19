RTE to screen live coverage of One World: Together At Home Covid-19 relief concert

RTÉ has announced that One World: Together At Home, a globally televised and streamed special in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, will air across RTÉ2, RTÉ Player and RTÉ 2fm on Sunday, April 19, at 7pm.

The two-hour programme will feature Doireann Garrihy and Eoghan McDermott who will bring an Irish take on things.

Launched by international advocacy organisation Global Citizen, and the World Health Organization, One World: Together At Home will show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19 and will also celebrate and support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the One World: Together At Home broadcast special will include performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Usher.

Announcing their involvement on their 2FM radio show, Doireann said: ‘I’m so buzzed and excited!’ Eoghan said: ‘It’s going to be excellent. What a line-up. Be there- Sunday, 7pm on RTÉ!’

One World: Together at Home airs on RTÉ2, RTÉ2FM, and RTÉ Player on Sunday, April 19 at 7pm.