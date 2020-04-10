Driver 'lets the side down' after Gardaí catch him several times over drink driving limit

Gardaí have caught a lorry driver several times over the legal limit on the M9 motorway with an empty bottle of wine found in the vehicle.

Carlow Roads Policing Unit stopped this HGV (pictured above) for erratic driving on the M9 motorway on Thursday.

The driver failed a roadside breath test and he was arrested and conveyed to Carlow Garda Station, where he returned a breath specimen result of 73/100 mg.

Gardaí added: "The limit for a professional driver is 9. Court proceedings to follow.

"And there's always one who lets the side down."