Gardaí slam four people who had travelled to another county 'for the spin and to visit'
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
Gardaí have slammed four people who had travelled to another county "for the spin and to visit" despite the Covid-19 travel restrictions.
This car (pictured above) was stopped at a checkpoint in Fermoy in Cork.
The four occupants had travelled "from Meath for the spin and to visit".
Gardaí said: "Please remember the 2km radius. Only essential travel."
