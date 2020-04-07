Parishes in Longford broadcasting services for Holy Week

This will be a very different Holy Week in Ireland but Longford people will have a chance to catch up with some Church services in the coming days online and on social media. A number of services are to be broadcast in the coming week from the county, some of which are listed below. To include a service being broadcast from your community this week, or any week throughout the Covid-19 crisis, then please email: newsroom@longfordleader.ie or phone us at 043-3345241.

Mass Broadcasts from St Mel’s Cathedral Holy Week

Mass will be available by webcam at St Mel’s Cathedral www.longfordparish.com each day— 8am, 10am, 1.05pm weekday 7.30pm Saturday; 8am, 10am, 11.30am and 1pm Sundays.

Killashee

Fr Turlough will air mass live from the Killashee presbytery, on Facebook at 5pm each evening; and 11am on Easter Sunday, just follow his page at Turlough Baxter.



Ardagh

Join Fr Vinny for Holy Week Ceremonies on Facebook or Radio 108fm on Holy Thursday at 7.30 for Mass. Good Friday Ceremonies are at 3. Holy Saturday Ceremonies are at 8pm.



Ballymahon

During these difficult times when our daily and weekly Masses are cancelled, we still have Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in St. Matthew’s Church in Ballymahon on Tuesdays from 11am to 7pm. The Church is open all day, every day. It is one place where we are free to go and pray for our health and safety.



St. John’s Church of Ireland

St John’s Church of Ireland Diocesan Service broadcast takes place every Sunday at 10am. Log into Kilmore Elphin Ardagh YouTube or http: shortturl@/drbz3 or www.dkea.ie.and follow the link.

RTE Programme of Events for Holy Week

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper 4.40pm. (RTÉ One TV and RTÉ Radio 1 Extra / LW252 / Digital Radio platforms. The Mass will air on radio at the later time of 19.00.) Good Friday Father Derek Darby commemorates the Passion and death of Christ. 4 p.m. (RTÉ One TV & RTÉ Radio 1Extra/LW252). Holy Saturday Easter Vigil Mass 10 p.m. (RTÉ Two & RTÉ Radio 1 Extra/LW252). Easter Sunday Mass. 10am. (RTÉ One & RTÉ Radio 1 Extra).