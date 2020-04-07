Over 1,500 older Irish people volunteering from home during Covid-19 crisis

At a time when the vulnerability of older people is being understandably highlighted, over 1,500 trained older volunteers are actively supporting the wellbeing of the community during the Covid-19 crisis.

Third Age has paid tribute to their 1,500+ trained older volunteers delivering Third Age programmes during the Covid-19 crisis.

Even while confined to home, Third Age volunteers are working remotely and continuing to give service to the state. Staff and volunteers have worked together closely in recent weeks to adapt and repurpose each programme to ensure continuity of service and to provide new solutions for a changed time.

Aine Brady is CEO of Third Age said, “All our programmes promote social inclusion. The need to connect with and support others has never been more important, and this connection is achieved across all programmes. Our staff and volunteers are working together, and I would like to express my deep gratitude to everyone involved.”

To find out more check out thirdageireland.ie

Or contact their Senior Helpline which connects older people to company information and support during Covid-19 Freefone 1800 80 45 91, open 10am-10pm every day

Are you a volunteer working from home in Longford? Or an organisation helping Longford people? If so, we would love to hear from you. Phone us at 043-45241 or email your details to newsroom@longfordleader.ie.