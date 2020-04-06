RTE release two new Covid-19 podcasts during lockdown

RTÉ has launched two new podcast series reflecting the Covid-19 crisis: Pandemic a one-stop shop for news on the virus and You OK? a bite-size podcast with support for our mental health in these unprecedented times.



These two new podcasts join a stable of over 25 original RTÉ podcasts covering news, true crime, health, education, arts, sport and lifestyle available to keep you company over the next few weeks at rte.ie/podcasts, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.



Plus highlights of listeners’ favourite radio shows on RTÉ Radio 1 and RTÉ 2FM are also available as podcasts where you can catch-up with Ryan Tubridy, Jennifer Zamparelli, Sean O'Rourke, Liveline, Louise McSharry and many more.



Senior producer for radio and podcasts Alice O’Sullivan said: "The normal rhythms and structures of our everyday lives have been turned upside-down. As we adjust to the new normal, RTÉ has a super mix of podcasts, both bespoke and re-purposed to entertain and inform you during this crisis. Our brand-new daily podcast You OK? offers help to mind your mental health during this challenging time, Arena has a new daily arts and culture podcast which promises rich interviews and reviews and RTÉ’s Home School Hub podcast has something for younger listeners.”



From RTÉ News, Pandemic is a daily podcast from RTÉ’s team of correspondents and journalists providing listeners with a 30-minute update on all the news they need to know. You OK? checks in on the nation and asks – how are you coping? It’s a bite-size podcast about support, featuring experts in mental health. This series will offer simple, practical exercises and advice to quiet the noise and restore some peace and calm to our day.



For the kids, RTÉ's Home School Hub has its own podcast to accompany the daily TV show including quizzes for all ages. And for the eternal scholars RTÉ Brainstorm offers ideas, insights and new thinking from experts in Irish universities and the Irish Research Council.



Let RTÉ News be your trusted source for political developments and news at home and abroad with these three podcasts: States of Mind on the US Presidential election, Your Politics from RTÉ political team and Morning Ireland Extra offering extended content from Ireland’s most-listened-to radio programme.



Impressionist Oliver Callan holds a mirror up to these extraordinary times in his satirical look at the week every Friday on Callan’s Kicks on RTÉ Radio 1 available as a podcast.



To escape from the news-cycle, why not try the acclaimed true crime podcast The Nobody Zone, from RTÉ and Third Ear in Denmark. It is a thrilling six-part investigation into the story of the first Irish serial killer and asks why we have never heard of Kieran Kelly. And if mysteries are your thing, why not join journalist Philip Boucher-Hayes as he embarks on a modern-day hunt for sunken Spanish Armada gold in Treasure Island: The search for the Falcon Blanco.



For your hit of arts and culture, join Sean Rocks on the new Arena daily podcast, explore John Kelly's Mystery Train interview back catalogue or spend some time with Aoife Nic Cormaic on The Rolling Wave as she introduces the best interviews and features from the popular Irish traditional music show.



Join Siún Ní Dhuinn, Áine Ní B hreisleáin, and Sinéad Ní Uallacháin for a discussion of life’s ups and downs in the weekly podcast Beo Ar Eigean. And sports fans missing the live action can catch up with The W podcast from RTÉ Sport for interviews with some of our best female athletes.



Dirty Laundry, a six-part podcast series from DJ Tara Stewart, explores the world of sustainable fashion. Jennifer Rock dispenses advice for good skin in Deep Cleanse: The Skin Nerd and HERSTORY Ireland's Epic Women podcast delves into the stories of Ireland’s great women.



In addition, RTÉ Radio Player and RTÉ.ie has almost 1000 hours of listen-back radio every week from all your favourite shows.

