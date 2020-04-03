Mac's Shack in Kenagh delivers 30 free meals to people in the parish

Pauric Connolly and the staff at Mac's Shack in Kenagh were busy yesterday cooking over 30 dinners to send out to members of the parish, free of charge. The dinners were delivered by members of Kenagh GAA.

John Rown and Lorcan Hammill have set up a group of over 35 volunteers and is encouraging anyone who needs help to get in touch with Kenagh GAA.

