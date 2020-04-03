Enhanced BEEP scheme reopens for 2020

Farmers who are interested in applying for this year’s Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot - Suckler (BEEP-S) scheme have until midnight on the 15th May 2020 to submit their application.

This year, there are three actions in the scheme, the first (Action 1) is compulsory followed by Action 2 and 3 which are both optional.

Action 1: This action is compulsory and involves weighing animals and submitting weights to ICBF before 1st November 2020. All calves being submitted for weighing must have been born between 1st July 2019 and 30th June 2020.

Unweaned live calves and dams must be weighed on the applicants holding on the same day. Payment for Action 1 is €50 per first ten cow/calf weighings and €40 per cow/calf weighing thereafter to a maximum of 100 pairs in total.

Action 2: There are two options within Action 2. You can only choose one and both carry the same payment. The first action involves meal feeding pre-weaning and post weaning. Farmers must introduce meal feeding for a period of 4 weeks pre-weaning and 2 weeks post weaning to reduce the stress on calves at weaning time. The second action involves implementing a vaccination programme for respiratory diseases in suckler calves. Veterinary advice should be sought from your local vet for a suitable vaccination programme. Payment for Action 2 is €30 per calf. Whatever option you choose, a record of all actions be it meal feeding or vaccinations administered must be kept.

Action 3: This action is also optional and involves faecal egg testing suckler cows for liver and rumen fluke. Samples taken must be submitted to an approved laboratory before 1st November 2020. Payment for this action is €10 per cow.

Who can apply and how?

Suckler farmers that have one or more beef breed animals born in the herd between 1st July 2019 and 30th June 2020.

Applications may only be made through the online facility which will be available through www.agfood.ie or through your Agricultural Advisor. For further information, contact your local Teagasc office.

Teagasc provides a Local Advisory and Education service to farmers. They have offices based in Longford Town (Tel: 043 3341021), Roscommon Town (Tel: 090 6626166) and Castlerea (Tel: 094 9620160), You can find us online at on Facebook @Teagascroscommon longford and twitter @teagascRNLD.