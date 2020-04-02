Needing for WD-40 for a 'squeaky door' is not a good enough reason to go out during coronavirus lockdown, gardaí confirm

Gardaí have hit out over a person going for WD-40 for a "squeaky door" during the coronavirus lockdown.

In a post on Facebook, Wicklow Gardaí said: "Travelling from Kildare to the Sugarloaf 'because I've never climbed it' is not an essential reason to travel.

"Nor is 'I needed WD40 for a squeaky door' which was the reason given at a Covid checkpoint at the Murrough car park in Wicklow town.

"Thanks to all those who #StayedAtHome."