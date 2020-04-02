Get colouring! Gardaí offering pictures for children to colour during Covid-19 lockdown
Gardaí have a children's corner on their website
What colour would you like to paint it?
Gardaí are offering pictures for children to colour during the Covid-19 lockdown.
With all schools currently closed, Gardaí said: "After all the school work and homework is completed each day, check out the children's corner on the Garda website and let's get colouring."
Households are being encouraged to draw or paint a picture.
Gardaí in Carlow are looking for submissions of Garda vehicles "of the the future" from kids (check out the image above).
