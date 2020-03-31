Raise a cup of coffee to the Parkinson’s Community at a virtual coffee morning

We are asking people all over the country to raise a cup of coffee or tea to the Parkinson’s Community at 11am on Monday 6th April. Please think of them, their families and carers.

Some 12,000 people in Ireland have this progressive neurological disorder. There is no cure.

We have numerous members under the age of fifty but others are older, some are frail and others isolated.

All of the events organised to mark Parkinson’s Awareness Week, which runs Sunday 5th to Saturday 11th April, have been cancelled because of Covid 19. Instead, we are asking people to take part in a virtual coffee morning at 11am on Monday 6th April.

From your desk, your kitchen or your balcony, raise your morning cup of coffee or tea to show you are thinking of the Parkinson’s community. Maybe treat yourself to a hot cross bun, a biscuit, or whatever is to hand.

Better still, upload a photo of yourself on social media, raising your cup or mug. Uplifting messages are welcome. #parkinsons #parkinsonsawareness

You can send photos to: Twitter: @parkinsonsire Facebook: Parkinsons Ireland

Donations to the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland are also welcome. www.parkinsons.ie/donate The Association is entirely funded through voluntary donations.

