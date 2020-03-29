Construction body outlines guidelines over Covid-19 pandemic

The Construction Industry Federation has issued Guidelines for Actions for members to take now, to provide for health and safety for management of construction sites and behaviours for construction site personnel.

The industry is continuing to deliver on contractually agreed commitments for public and private sector clients while adhering to HSE and Chief Medical officer requirements.

The industry and its 147,000 employees are critical to both the economy and wider society as essential projects are delivered.

Construction companies are doing all they can to keep their workers in employment in the safest possible environment.

Industry will continue to follow all Government guidelines to ensure the safety of these employees and the general public whilst engaging in construction activity.

As construction sites are workplaces, construction companies must observe the HSE Guidelines on dealing with Covid-19. Construction companies have and are adapting to the social distancing guidelines as are other industries such as manufacturing, retail and transport so they can keep essential parts of the economy operating during the outbreak.

Many companies have now embedded social distancing into their daily routines including measures such as staggered work, social distancing in canteens, employees taking lunch individually and individual travel. They now run induction talks on entry to work and hold regular ‘toolbox’ talks to constantly reinforce new safety guidelines.

The industry will continue to work with the Government and follow advice and guidelines on this issue as they evolve over the coming weeks. The CIF does not condone any behaviours that contradict HSE’s guidelines and advise that such behaviours be reported to employers.