Longford Sports Partnership seeks feedback from clubs and communities

In these difficult times Longford Sports Partnership is planning for the future of Longford sport, by looking for feedback from communities and sports clubs in the county.

A Club Survey for Volunteer Supports will be held, as Longford Sports Partnership wants to get sports clubs views on how best to support sport club volunteers in County Longford.

One of the goals of the National Sports Policy is to improve capacity. Longford sports partnership are carrying out a survey to see how they can best support your club and volunteers.

Any club that fills out the survey will be entered into a draw for a €100 worth of sports equipment.

Please complete the online survey by emailing sports@longfordcoco.ie to get the link emailed to you. Closing date is this coming Friday, March 27.

Longford sports partnership are also seeking expressions of interest for a new Community Sports Hub.

Edgeworthstown Sports Hub is a great example of how a community Sports Hub can help support and develop sport at a local level and Longford sports partnership would love another one in County Longford.

Community Sports Hubs funded by Sport Ireland through the Dormant Accounts Fund aim to bring together local sports clubs and groups to work together to maximise participation and increase the range of sport and physical activity at community level.

This is done by developing links between community, sports clubs, activity groups and schools. We are looking for expressions of interest for a new Community Sports Hub in Longford.

If you are interested in having a hub in your organisation email sports@longfordcoco.ie to request a link to the form. Complete said form and send it back.

Any queries contact sports@longfordcoco.ie. The closing date for expression of interest is 1pm on Friday, March 27.

Information on both initiatives can also be found on the Longford Sports Partnership Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/longfordsportspartnership/ or their website www.longfordsports.ie.