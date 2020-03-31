Forgney Parish Finance Committee given project approval
Longford County Council has given the green light to a development in Forgney
Forgney Parish Finance Committee have received word that their recent planning application has proven successful.
The application sought permission to erect a dwelling, domestic garage, proprietary effluent treatment system and percolation area, as well as all other site works.
The development will be located on the site of the old primary school, Forgney.
