Forgney Parish Finance Committee given project approval

Longford County Council headquarters

Longford County Council has given the green light to a development in Forgney

Forgney Parish Finance Committee have received word that their recent planning application has proven successful.

The application sought permission to erect a dwelling, domestic garage, proprietary effluent treatment system and percolation area, as well as all other site works.

The development will be located on the site of the old primary school, Forgney.