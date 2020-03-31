Longford Leader letter to the editor: A heartfelt thank you from the Cloone fundraising committee

On behalf of The Cloone Fundraising Committee for the Luby family fund, The Moyne Committee wishes to thank everyone locally who supported their recent fundraising activities.

The Committee were overwhelmed by the generosity and support received from so many people both at home and abroad.

Thanks to all the local business, donors, ticket sellers, those who organised and hosted events, to the media, especially the Longford Leader and Shannonside, thank you for your contributions which were gratefully appreciated.

It is in difficult times, that the goodness of people and communities really shines through.