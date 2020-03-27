Longford Leader Editorial: We must continue to play our part

We are in the throes of a crisis which would have seemed incomprehensible a few short weeks ago.

Overnight, our lives have been turned upside down and we have had to adjust to a totally new way of living. The entire world has changed, and is changing, at a truly frightening pace.

The Covid-19 crisis has brought out the very best in us - the Herculean efforts of frontline health workers and community volunteerism. It has also brought out the worst in us - panic buying, queues for takeaways and risky partying.

The safeguarding of lives is paramount.

We are all individually responsible for doing what is asked of us, observing the protocols in place, to try and avoid the worst depths of this crisis, as witnessed in Italy.

There can be no room for the complacency that was demonstrated at the party in the Longford town and some beauty spots over the weekend.

The actions that we continue to adhere to today, this week and next week may make all the difference.

In saying this, it has been an unprecedented tough time for business, and particularly smaller to medium sized businesses who have closed their doors.

There has also been a huge loss of jobs in such sectors such as hospitality.

In short there is much collateral damage, probably on a scale which we have not seen before.

How all this will play out no one really knows. We can only hope for the best.

Looking after ourselves and the wider community and particularly the vulnerable members of our community is the primary consideration.

This crisis will eventually pass, as all inevitably do, and there will be the opportunity to rebuild our lives and our economies.

The world will be a different place, but that is the way life works.

In the short to immediate term, however, we must all ensure that we continue to play our part.