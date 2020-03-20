Suspension of requirement for over 70s to provide medical report when applying for a driving licence

In light of the need to facilitate social distancing and the expected additional burdens on medical services from Covid-19, the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, has decided that the requirement for those over 70 (under certain circumstance) to provide a medical report shall be removed at this time.

Minister Ross said: “This means that from today until 31 July 2020, persons of 70 years of age or over can apply for, and renew, their driving licence in the normal way through the NDLS public office without the need to submit a medical report. This is only on the basis that they do not have an identified or specified illness.

I would also like to take this opportunity to ask all motorists, not just those aged 70 or over, to take the utmost care while driving. In these challenging times it can be all too easy to be distracted on the road. Take care. Stay apart. Stay safe.”