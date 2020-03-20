Gardaí investigate criminal damage to vehicles from family-run midlands bakery

Gardaí in Tullamore have confirmed that they are investigating incidents of Criminal Damage to two vehicles belonging to O Donoghue Bakery, Kilcruttin Business Park, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The damage to the vehicles belonging to the bakery, which have been in operation in the area since 1989, occurred sometime between 7pm on Tuesday, March 17, and 8am Wednesday morning, March 18. The vehicles suffered significant damage, causing a massive inconvenience and distress to the owner and staff.

“This at a time when we rely on the local business to help.” Gardaí posted.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for any witnesses or anyone who may have information on the damage to contact Tullamore garda station on (057) 932 7600.

“The answers to this crime lie within the Community of Tullamore and we would appeal to those that know who were involved to contact Tullamore Garda Station with information in confidence.”

Also read: Gardaí catch grocery theives