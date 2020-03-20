Midlands gardaí catch grocery thieves

On Wednesday, March 18, gardaí in Laois successfully captured two men who had stolen goods from local retailers earlier that day.

A group of individuals decided to target a number of local retailers in a bid to try and steal produce from them. Two males entered Supervalu Monasterevin and attempted to steal €200 worth of groceries, though were interrupted by staff and fled the scene.

They then made their way to Portarlington, where they proceeded to steal approximately €170 worth of baby food and product. Having made their getaway, the pair then went to Supervalu in Mountmellick, where they attempted to steal €200 of groceries and were again interrupted by staff.

Gardaí in Portlaoise, Portarlington and Mountmellick carried out enquiries following the incidents and eventually intercepted the two males. They were detained and gardaí recovered all stolen property.

Gardaí Laois Offaly posted: “Our retailers and staff are working hard enough in the current climate without this activity occurring.

“Be alert when out shopping and report any suspicious behaviour to retailers and let Garda know.”

