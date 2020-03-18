Ballymahon's Peter Hanley Motors to close temporarily from Monday

Ballymahon business Peter Hanley Motors is the latest local business to announce a temporary closure on the back of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

In a statement today, the local business said that "sometimes we have to pause and look at the bigger picture".

"As you know, Peter Hanley Motors is a family business," read the statement.

"Family comes first. Our families, our employees and their families, your families and the wider family of community. Although we are all well and have been implementing the distancing and hygiene measures in line with HSE and WHO guidelines, we feel we need to step up to stop the spread of Covid-19.

"To this end, we are closing our doors temporarily. We will still be at the end of the phone for emergencies, and particularly for those continuing to work in front line services.

"Hopefully full service will be returned in a few weeks.

"We wish you all good health, good humour and a continued resilience until we meet again on the other side of this crisis, where our handshakes and welcomes will be just as warm as they always have been."

David and Peter Hanley are on call for breakdowns and emergencies and have issued their mobile numbers for anyone who needs assistance.

David: 086 8222655

Peter: 086 2589725

Courtesy replacement cars will still be available.

Sales are still available by appointment. If you need to upgrade your car in this time of crisis, feel free to phone David 086 8222655.

