Gardaí seize car from midlands motorist

The motorist was found to be driving while uninsured and without a valid driving licence.

Offaly Roads Policing Unit (RPU) while out and about in Killoughey, Co Offaly, earlier today, Monday March 16, stopped a motorist and subsequently seized the vehicle in question.

The car was seized as the driver was found to be uninsured and driving without a licence. Gardaí have called on the public to report to them any suspicious persons or vehicles they may see in their locality.

