Man arrested in relation to Kevin Lunney case released without charge

A male, aged in his mid-50s, who was arrested yesterday, March 12, in relation to the abduction and assault of Mr. Kevin Lunney which occurred on 17th September 2019, has been released without charge gardaí have confirmed.

A file will now be for the Director of Public Prosecutions.