Mike Denver to perform at the Landmark Hotel

Mike Denver affectionately known as the ‘Galway Boy’ is at the height of his powers and this year celebrates 15 years on the entertainment scene.

Mike’s meteoric rise in popularity over the past while culminated with him been voted Entertainer of the Year 2016 together with No 1 album of the Year, Cut Loose, at the ACMA Awards in RTE.

Backed by a band comprising Ireland’s top musicians, Mike presents a two and a half high energy show which features all his hits including Tommy K, Wasn’t that a Party, Galway Girl, Blown Away, plus hits from the 60s and 70s.

Mike Denver (pictured) will perform with special guests Philomena Begley and Ray Lynam, at the Landmark Hotel on Thursday, March 12.

Tickets at €30 each are available at the hotel reception or by calling 071-9622222. You can also pay at the door on the night.