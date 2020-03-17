Longford County Council Cathaoirleach in Living City plea

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Micheal Carrigy wants the Government to extend its Living City Initiative to the county in a bid to regenerate empty retail and housing stock.

The Fine Gael Cllr, who is standing for election in this month's upcoming Seanad elections, believes such an extension would help revitalise urban areas across the county which have fallen foul of neglect.

The Living City Initiative (LCI), rolled out in 2015, incentivises people to convert commercial premises to residential and to rehabilitate disused buildings and accommodation over the shop for habitation through tax breaks.