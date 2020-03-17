Interesting facts about St Patrick's Day as Longford gears up for annual feast day

Every March 17, countries all around the world celebrate the annual feast day of St Patrick. Still a religious Feast Day, St Patrick's Day has developed into a day of celebration as Irish culture and history is payed homage to through colourful displays in parades, music, Irish dancing and food.

St Patrick's Day is commonly associated with the colour green. However, St Patrick's colour was in fact blue. There even exists a colour dubbed St Patrick's blue. The green colour became associated with the holiday after it was linked to the Irish Independence movement.

Despite his status as Patron Saint of Ireland, St Patrick was British in nationality. He was born to Roman parents in Scotland or Wales in the late fourth century.

To aid the introduction of Christianity to Ireland, St Patrick used the shamrock as a metaphor for the Holy Trinity.

St Patrick is noted for removing the snakes out of Ireland. However, due to the moist Irish climate the country could never host reptiles.

Irish immigrants began celebrating St Patrick's Day in Boston in 1737.

In Chicago, the Plumbers Local 110 union dyes the River Kelly green. The dye lasts for around five hours.

St Patrick's birth name was Maewyn Succat, but was later changed to Patricius after being ordained as a priest.

Publicans used to be closed on St Patrick's Day. Although difficult to imagine now, by law pubs had to shut their doors on the Catholic holiday. The law was repealled in 1970, and the Irish began to raise a glass to St. Patrick.

St Patrick's Day has been celebrated in outer space. NASA's International Space Station has been seen to showcase their respect for the Irish holiday as astronaut Cady Coleman played the flute in the space station to honour the day. Similarly, astronaut Chris Hadfield was recorded singing Danny Boy on St Patrick's Day in 2013.