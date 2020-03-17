Longford Leader editorial: Time for solidarity for the good of all

The seriousness of the potential impact of coronavirus in Ireland was highlighted this week by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during an extraordinary press conference on Monday.

“It is possible that we are facing events that are unprecedented in our times,” the Taoiseach said as the government announced a €3bn aid package in measures to deal with coronavirus including new sick pay rules, additional health spending and help for businesses.

After some criticism, there is a real sense that the government is finally getting to work on this issue. What’s more, there is a sense that they finally grasp just how wary people have been of the information strategy to date.

At a time like this, it is vital that the public trust and believe in the measures undertaken to protect them. But until this week, the information strategy was not robust enough - the public felt that they weren’t being told the full story.

In that void, social media stepped in to fill the gap with misinformation, rumour and, frankly, nonsense. So it was time for the government to take hold of the situation, take the measures they needed to take and tell the people what they needed to know.

The role of the government is crucial here but so too is the role of the citizen. Irish people are proud of their sense of community and solidarity so we must unite to do whatever we need to do at this time.

We’ve been given the simplest of tasks - wash our hands properly and frequently, cough or sneeze into our elbows, not our hands, clean our hands after coughing or sneezing.

The cancellation of the St Patrick's Day parades is bitterly disappointing but necessary. Inevitably more large group events will be limited or restricted. We must show our support to small local businesses who will be particularly badly hit at this time. We must also look after vulnerable people in our families and communities.

We citizens cannot physically stick together but we can unite on a different level to ensure that we come through this time as best we can.

As for the politicians, now is the time to show leadership, stop the posturing and get on with government formation talks because there’s a bigger show in town now and it’s impossible to ignore.