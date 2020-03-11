Public meeting for heritage & historical groups

The Heartlands Heritage Group are a newly forming network of voluntary heritage and community groups from the wider Heartlands Region.

Their aim is to develop a network of groups throughout the ‘Heartlands’ i.e. the Shannon corridor and further. They also aim to create one body and one voice to promote, preserve and protect our still ‘hidden’ Heartlands heritage.

The group are calling a public meeting on Thursday, March 12, kicking off at 8pm in the Great National Creggan Court Hotel, Athlone N37 YW25.

All heritage & historical groups in the area are invited to attend this meeting. For further enquiries phone David 086-3308172.