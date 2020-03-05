Kenagh quiz in aid of Temple Street Children’s Hospital

A table quiz is being held in the Gav’s Bar, Kenagh this Friday, March 6 at 8.30pm.

Cash prize for the winning table, with a raffle and prizes to suit every taste - €40 for a table of 4 – all are welcome to attend.

Monies raised will go to Temple Street Children’s University Hospital.

Temple Street Foundation exists to support the vital, life-saving work that happens in Temple Street - every minute of every day.

Charles Harrison explained, “Sick children need great care right now – and that’s why we are committed to supporting the hospital so that it can continue to save little lives. Every single day, hundreds of sick children and their worried families come through the doors of Temple Street in need of world-class medical care.

“We raise the funds needed to ensure that these children have access to the very best pediatric equipment, facilities and supports when they need it most.”

Charles added, “With your help, we can continue to transform the lives of Ireland’s sickest children.”

Those wishing to support the event can contact Charles Harrison on 086 2508 786.