Hotel Kilmore Spring Wedding Fair takes place this weekend

Join staff at the Hotel Kilmore, Co Cavan, on Sunday, March 08, from 2:00 pm – 5:30pm for their

annual Spring Wedding Fair.



View the amazing transformation of their Shantamon and Sheelin suites. Both suites have been refurbished to an exceptionally high standard

and staff cannot wait to showcase it all for you.



They will have their Shantamon suite set as it could be for your special day, a civil ceremony will be set up in the Sheelin suite and guests can take a browse through all luxurious guest bedrooms and the Bridal suite.



There will be over 30 of Ireland’s Top Wedding Suppliers showcasing and there will be a Fashion Show starting at 4:30pm



As always, the experienced management team at Hotel Kilmore will be on hand to discuss their packages and availability and to assist you in planning your special day.



The 4* Hotel Kilmore is renowned for its high standard of food and service & exquisite gardens which in turn is the dream wedding location. Your wedding day is made extra special at Hotel Kilmore because they understand that every couple’s wishes are different.



”So come and enjoy a glass of bubbly and sample a selection of our canapés compliments of our head chef.”

If you have any further questions, or wish to arrange an appointment for a private show around, please do not hesitate to contact their Wedding Coordinator directly on +353 49 4332288 or email weddings@hotelkilmore.ie