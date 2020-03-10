Irish Cancer Society seeks Longford Daffodil Day volunteers

Thank you for your support for Pink Ribbon Cups Against Cancer.

Because of the help of a wonderful group of volunteer collectors, venues that facilitated collections, and your generosity, breast cancer patiens have access to vital services throughout their entire journey with breast cancer, like the Daffodil Centres and the Cancer Nurseline.

Your donations will fund those essential services so breast cancer patients never have to face their breast cancer journey alone.

Daffodil Day is on March 27 this year. We need someone to oversee and coordinate the campaign in Longford.

Contact Ena, Regional Coordinator, on 0877381055.