Longford rugby club planning to develop new pitch

Longford rugby club has formally lodged a planning application with the local authority seeking permission for the construction of a multi purpose artificial grass pitch at their venue, at Demesne, Longford town.

This new facility, if given the go ahead, will service the existing clubhouse.

The club is also seeking permission for the erection of a new wire mesh fence of 2.4m in height, upgrading of the existing pitch lighting and all ancillary works.

Last December, Longford RFC was awarded a provisional grant of €491,231 by the Longford Community Development Committee (LCDC) under the Rural Development Programme (Leader) 2014-2020 implemented by Longford Community Resources (LCRL).