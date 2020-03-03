Historic Granard hotel for auction

A little bit of Granard history will go on the market on April 2 when the Greville Arms Hotel goes up for auction in the Mullingar Park Hotel.

It is one of the most historic buildings in all of County Longford. Built in c.1780 and located on Main Street Granard, the hotel has been at the heart of Granard life for over two hundred years.

Famously, the hotel was home to Kitty Kiernan whose family owned the property and it was here that she met Michael Collins when he was visiting the county canvassing in the 1917 elections. He stayed at the hotel at the behest of Brigid Lyons Thornton where he became acquainted with the Kiernan family. The rest, as they say, is history. The Greville Arms is now due to go for auction on April 2 in the Mullingar Park Hotel. The selling agents are Sherry Fitzgerald McGill. For more details, call 043-3345822 or email info@sherryfitzmcgill.com.