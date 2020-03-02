Longford Rose reflects on eye opening trip to Belarus orphanage

I recently travelled to Belarus to an orphanage in Vesnova where Adi Roche’s Chernobyl Children International works tirelessly at the deinstitutionalisation of children within the orphanage.

This is just one orphanage of many. Unfortunately, in Belarus, when you are in an institution you hold no rights and if able must complete an exam to gain one’s rights back. It was an immense experience and a real eye opener.

When I returned from my trip I really began to appreciate my life a lot more. We often take for granted what life we are born into.

The children over there that we encountered were of all abilities some bed ridden and severely disabled with cerebral palsy and many defects of the body and heart. The effects of the Chernobyl disaster are still plain to be seen and devastating both on a genetic level and also social/economic stance.

The children and adults within the orphanage were so kind and always greeted us with a hug, it’s hard to think that all these individuals are yearning for is some affection and time. We are very lucky in Ireland as we have very good facilities for children and adults with disabilities and special needs whereas in Belarus they are still coming to terms with the needs of those with such needs.

As travelling with a group of Roses and escorts we had many talents and skills to bring to the table being a mixed bunch. It was a very special experience to be able to share with the other Roses and escorts and we each had each other’s back for support when emotions were high.

We slept within the orphanage, had no use of running water facilities for the week and no phones for the trip, so we were really immersed in the conditions and reality of being within this institution.

Adi Roche joined us midway through our trip. One night she talked to us for three hours solid on her experiences of Chernobyl and conditions when she first travelled over. She showed us pictures and told us some harrowing stories as well as ones of bravery and selflessness.

An amazing heroine who too often is not accredited for all she does. But no man is an island and we were accompanied by the few of many amazing volunteers of the charity who give up their time monthly to travel to the orphanage with a group of volunteers.

It was amazing to be so involved with aiding the children in feeding, bathing, changing and playing and the sense of reward when you were able to put a smile on the face of a child who was in severe pain is something money can't buy. A lot can be said for the power of touch and the power of a smile.

Chernobyl Children International is an amazing organisation who not only works within this but also outwards in the community in recently setting up a palliative care home for babies. They also aid those parents who wish to keep their children at home but need greater assistance in the community and if that wasn’t enough they work directly with the state in organising homes of hope for children who are in the care of the state by giving these children families to live in whilst providing the maintenance of the families who take in these children’s houses.

It is an experience I will never forget and something I will always hold close in my heart, with hopes to return some day very soon. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who donated towards this charity and donated aid in the preparation for this trip.

Representing Longford this year as the Rose has been an amazing experience to date. It has been a real privilege to stand proud and represent this amazing county. Whilst the many doors and opportunities and experiences it has presented me with are in abundance, most of all it is the people I have met and befriended who I will always have by my side forever as we each hold the special bond that is to be a Rose.