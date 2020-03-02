Longford children invited to enter essay competition

World Vision Ireland is calling on Longford children to enter their Climate Change essay competition, which will be judged by Ryan Tubridy.

The winner will get the chance to meet Ryan Tubridy in the RTÉ studios and will also win a €500 Smyths voucher.

World Vision Ireland’s Climate Change essay competition 2020 is opened until March 31 for children between the ages of 8 and 18. See www.wordvision.ie/essay-competition