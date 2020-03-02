Concerns raised over 'eyesore' poster cable ties in Longford town

Longford / Westmeath general election candidates are being requested to remove poster cable ties from a host of locations around Longford town.

Longford Tidy Towns took to Facebook to vent frustration at the number of eyesore cable ties that still adorn poles around the town.

It is the third request they have made "for volunteer(s) from any of the political bodies to remove the remaining plastic ties regardless of who put them there."

Voting in general election 2020 took place on Saturday, February 8 and according to official guidelines published by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment, posters must be removed within seven days of polling day.

The requirements for election posters are set out under section 19 of the Litter Pollution Act 1997 and the Electoral (Amendment) (No. 2) Act 2009.

There is also a requirement for candidates to remove all posters including any cable ties within 7 days of the poll. Failure to comply with these conditions constitutes an offence.