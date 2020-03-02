Free cancer survivor workshops set for Athlone

The Marie Keating Foundation’s free six week Survive and Thrive programme starts on April 7 in the Sheraton Hotel in Athlone, and will run each Tuesday from 6:30pm.

These workshops, facilitated by a medical professional and a cancer survivor work to give cancer survivors the tools they need to adapt to their new normal after completing treatment.

Each week, topics such as managing fatigue, tips for going back to work and living with uncertainty are discussed and worked through amongst peers that are on the same journey.

These seminars are free to attend but registration is essential. To sign up visit www.mariekeating.ie/events.