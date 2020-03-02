North Longford & Arva Credit Union 2020 Schools Quiz
St Mary’s NS, Arva came first in the Under 11 category
A recent North Longford & Arva Credit Union quiz revealed some of the brainiest schools in the county.
Pictured here are the schools that won prizes in the Under 11 category and the Under 13 category.
Under 11
1. St Mary’s NS Arva
2. St Patrick's NS Dromard
3. St Mary’s NS Arva
Under 13 category
1. St Mary’s NS Arva
2. St Patricks NS Dromard
3. Joint winners
St Mary’s NS Arva and St Patrick's NS Ballinamuck
