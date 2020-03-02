Fundraiser for the family of late Longford man set for this weekend

A benefit dance in aid of the family of the late Mick Luby will take place in Clarke's Hotel, Mohill on Saturday, February 29 at 9pm.

On Monday, October 7, 2019, Mick Luby was rushed to Sligo General hospital and within a few hours, he was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukaemia (APML), a rare sub-type of acute myeloid, leukaemia.

Mary, his partner and his children learned this heartbreaking news as the Consultant Haematologist explained statistics, that only 6 in 10 million get a diagnosis of APML (in fact there was a better chance of winning the lotto) but just 1 in ten have a chance of survival.

As the day progressed, Mick’s condition became more critical as serious haemorrhaging occurred.

To give Mick every chance of survival, he was transferred to Beaumont hospital, but by Tuesday, October 8, Mick had gone to his eternal reward.

The late Mick Luby grew up in Moyne, Co Longford and went to Moyne Community School, but his heart took him to Cloone, Co Leitrim where he met Mary.

Living in Cloone for more than 20 years, his life was centred around Mary and his five children.

Tickets for the benefit dance are on sale from the following; Moyne Cross Stores, Corrigan’s Service Station, Gortermone Stores, Cyril Sheridan’s Agricultural Machinery Supplies, Lynch’s Newsagent Arvagh, Breffini Arms Hotel, O’Hara’s Bar and Lounge, Daly’s Day and Night, Lough Bawn Hotel Killashandra, Mitchell’s Bar Carrigallen, Pat Masterson’s Shop, Carrigallen, Fox’s Ballinalee, Carrigy's Shop and Post office Ballinalee, Smear Stores Aughnacliffe, Glen View Bar and Lounge Aughnacliffe, Egan Tyres & Service Station, Ballymahon.

You can make a donation at North Longford -Arva Credit Union, Main St Arva, into the Mick Luby Benefit Fund.

Don't forget the dance is in Clarke's Hotel, Mohill on Saturday, February 29 at 9pm. Music by Busy Fingers.