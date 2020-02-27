Colmcille Frolics Galore kicks off this weekend

This week our actors/actresses dancers and singers take to the stage for two nights in the community centre on Friday 28th and Saturday 29th of February.

Admission 10 euro, 5 euro for children. If you would like to book a seat please text Marie 087 9032887. Come along for a great nights entertainment. We have a dance routine put together by a few young ladies from the parish who hope all to sing along to.

We have singers and our actors and actresses are all going to break legs this weekend.

Colmcille Frolics have supported many community projects in the parish and wish to continue to do so. So come along and enjoy the fun and appreciate the efforts of all these good people putting this show together.

We would like to thank Bernard O Reilly who had the community centre opened up every night for practice and to the community centre committee for having their facilities at the ready.

Colmcille Frolics would like to thank Pat Ginty who created and donated the signage signs for advertising the show. Come along and have a laugh on the this Friday or Saturday night, come out and support Colmcille Frolics Galore.