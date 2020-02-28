Transition Longford - wellbeing and sustainable living

We’ve held new workshops and three Municipal District Plenary meetings at which I spoke about our Global Goals Project.

We’ve booked new workshops right up to May of this year with many other groups and organisations also interested in learning more about the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). It’s really encouraging and very rewarding work.

I’ve also been organising two workshops for Longford Environmental Alliance, one on food waste and the other on sustainable fashion so those dates are coming up soon as well.

Meaningful Change

This month has of course seen us all focused on the general election, examining and discussing the various political party manifestos and trying to ensure we made informed decisions in electing our political representatives.

There is no doubt that the desire for meaningful change is transforming the political landscape of our country, and it’s not before time. There is also no doubt that we as a nation desire leadership with a more radical and inclusive programme for government, one that focuses firstly on assisting the most vulnerable and disadvantaged of our citizens, instead of our elites, but also one that takes the current climate and biodiversity crisis seriously.

It is clear that the dangerous phrase ‘we have always done it this way’ doesn’t work anymore on an electorate that are fully informed, frustrated at the lack of informed leadership and angry at being dismissed, so, while we are living in very challenging times there is also reason to be very hopeful. Embracing a culture of change maximises the potential of our country, our counties and our communities to flourish.

While change may seem slow in coming, we can now see the beginnings of its manifestation.

The Climate Crisis

Many of you will be aware that the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) gave us stark climate related warnings in their 2018 and 2019 reports. Unprecedented changes in our climate have been recorded over the past hundred years.

These changes are considered a result of human activities and present dire challenges for us into the future, disproportionately burdening the poorest and most vulnerable in societies around the world.

The key finding of the IPCC Global Warming Report is that we have a very short time frame (now perhaps less than 10 years) within which to limit climate catastrophe.

We cannot alter the fact that our climate is changing, the damage has already been done, we can only hope to limit global warming to 1.5c and in that way lessen the impacts, a scenario that is not looking likely as we are currently not on track.

For this reason it is important to have informed leadership in place, local and national government that will listen to the voices of a worried people and put in place policies and strategies to protect them.

Our local authority is putting in place measures in terms of adaptation strategies and policies but we also in our individual homes and communities need to be prepared. It’s a truly scary situation to find ourselves in.

If we look at what has been happening in other countries for many years, what is happening now around the world, storms, flooding, heatwaves, fires, earthquakes, melting ice and rising seas, biodiversity loss, extinction of species, ocean acidification, we don’t need to be scientists to see that we are in trouble.

Anyone that is connected to their land and to nature knows that changes have been taking place for some time. These changes will have an impact on food, water, health, human security and many other issues. Again we need only look at what is happening in other countries to see the implications.

We must therefore begin to build resilience and adaptive capacity within our communities, while integrating climate change measures into our local policies, strategies and planning.

Communities around the country and abroad have been transitioning to an alternative way of living for many years already. I believe we should be learning from them. They have been growing organic food, developing community energy projects, creating eco villages, planting forests and creating all kinds of regenerative and sustainable living projects.

It was with this thought in mind I established Transition Longford and its associated Wellbeing & Sustainable Living event. The Transition Network offers both national and international connection to towns, cities and communities already living sustainably and have so much to offer us in terms of knowledge and advice.



Climate Action & Planning SPC

Longford PPN recently elected a number of representatives to the newly established Climate Action & Planning SPC (Strategic Policy Committee) within Longford County Council.

These roles will enable us to take forward your concerns, suggestions and ideas which may help in the development of new climate related council policy.

You can find more information on this SPC by visiting the relevant section on www.longfordcoco.ie contacting Siobhán at Longford PPN or your reps on this committee.

The first meeting took place on January 21; the next one is due to take place on May 11.



Goal 13 - Climate Action Workshops

Longford PPN are aware of the need to focus on improving community knowledge in relation to the current climate crisis and preparing for unknown future scenarios. It was with that in mind that our PPN Global Goals Programme, launched in September 2019, came into being.

This programme is modelled on that of Drogheda based NGO Development Perspectives, who run a National SDG Advocacy programme and SDG Challenge as well as monthly workshops based on the Global Goals.

To date we have held two Climate Action Workshops, one last November in Longford Town and one in Granard Family Resource Centre on January 29. Both have been very interesting, with some great conversations and ideas emerging as a result.

We are only at the beginning of our programme and community conversations so it will take some time to see whether these ideas come to fruition.

Community gardens, food growing projects, seed sharing, skills sharing, tree planting, boat building, repair cafés and other such projects is what we have been discussing. It’s definitely positive work and exciting to be a part of.

If you’d like to join these conversations you’re welcome to book a workshop with us or attend a Transition Longford Gathering.