‘I’d have to leave the country or I’d be shot’ says Longford man when asked where he got false licence

A man charged with possession of a false driving licence has refused to tell the court who gave it to him for fear of retaliation.

Jason Figg, Farnagh, Glebe, Longford, appeared before Judge Hughes at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court, where he was given a four month prison sentence, which was suspended for three years, disqualified from driving for six years, and fined €400 with three months to pay.

“Where did you get it?” Judge Hughes asked.

“A friend of mine gave me a number and I rang it,” the accused replied.

He told the court that he picked the false licence up in town, meeting a man at the Cathedral and paying €700 for it.

When asked who had given it to him, Mr Figg said; “I couldn’t pass it on. I’d have to leave the country or I’d be shot.”

Mr Figg was disqualified from driving when he was caught with the false licence and said he only did it because his father passed away and left him a van.

“Why put the name Jack Rogers on the licence?” asked Judge Hughes of the false name.

“I didn’t pick the name. He picked it. I just gave him a photograph,” the accused replied.