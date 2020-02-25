Sinn Féin leader to visit Athlone today over flooding crisis
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald is to visit Athlone today
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, will visit Athlone today to witness the recent bout of flooding which has seen dozens of homes and businesses severely impacted.
Ms McDonald will accompany Longford/Westmeath TD Sorca Clarke and TD for Roscommon/Galway Claire Kerrane and will visit the Shamrock Lodge Hotel, in advance of a meeting with local residents.
