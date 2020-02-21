Longford pharmacy to offer prescription delivery service

Loughreys CarePlus pharmacy of 20 Dublin St, Longford has recently launched a prescription delivery service.

Speaking at the launch of the service recently, owner and pharmacist Padraig Loughrey said “The launch of our same day prescription delivery service has been a resounding success.

We realised that accessing the pharmacy may have been difficult for some, considering the availability of parking, concern over potential parking fines and limitations that may be placed on customers’ own times.

To help address this, we launched a prescription delivery service. Now customers can get their prescription delivered directly to their door”.

He added “The most valuable thing we possess is our time. I hope that this service will free up more of a person’s time to use elsewhere.”

Initially, the service is available within the Longford town area only with plans to include other areas in the future. An introductory offer of “First delivery free” is available until the end of March.

Further information about this service is available by contacting any member of staff at 0433342493.