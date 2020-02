The 2019 Autism Awareness 'Turn Longford Blue' fundraiser was a great success and it generated €8,585.74 for St Christopher's School and pictrured at the presentation of the cheque were pupils along with Tena Keown, Anne O'Leary and Sheila Dinnegan (school principal).

Meanwhile, Autism Awareness Day Turn Longford Blue are hosting a BAFFA (Be A Friend For Autism) Night in the Longford Arms Hotel on Friday, April 24.