Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: The power of one

The documentary on Sr Stanislaus Kennedy during the past week shed a beacon of light and hope on our lives.

At a time when we see politicians jostling for power, and money, in this country that has never been so lacking in human care, it showed what true leadership and human kindness can achieve.

The sheer beauty of this wonderful lady came from a heart full of selfless love, & hard work, touching the lives of many less fortunate.

In her quest for housing the homeless, she ploughed her own furrow, initially with the help of her bishop in Kilkenny.

Battling, not just with politicians, but sometimes her own church, to support human rights and improve lives.

Looking frail and weatherbeaten after her recent illness - cancer - her spirit remains strong and her sense of injustice is as firm and sharp as ever. The new government - whoever that may be - should listen to her plea.

If one female human being has made such an impact during her lifetime, why can’t successive governments who hold the purse strings, not do more?

“Start with what you have and build on that,” is Sr Stan’s motto.