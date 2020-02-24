Longford entrepreneurs & start-ups encouraged to plan for short & long-term

The Law Society of Ireland is encouraging entrepreneurs and start-ups across Longford to make sure they get the right advice from the beginning to help plan for short & long term success.

“The decisions made at the very start of the life of a business can impact every aspect of its future. We cannot stress enough the importance of getting the right advice at an early stage,” said Teri Kelly, Law Society of Ireland Director of Representation and Member Services.

Ms Kelly says one of the most important decisions to make when starting a business is which type of legal structure to use, before advising people to always seek expert advice.

“We always recommend seeking the expert advice of your local solicitor. It’s important to remember that the small law firm or sole practitioner down the street from you in Longford town or Ballymahon is a small business owner as well as a legal expert.

“They are rooted in the Longford business community, as well as being uniquely plugged in to a local, national and international network of fellow, highly qualified legal experts. No start-up challenge is too big or too small for your local solicitor. Solicitors can also advise across all other areas of the business, including tax, employment, GDPR and more.

“It’s also worth remembering that your local solicitor’s firm was once a start-up business itself,” she concluded.