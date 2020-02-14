Roscommon Arts Centre to exhibit new work

This Saturday afternoon, artist Margo McNulty’s exhibition Duality opens at Roscommon Arts Centre.

This exhibition of prints and paintings also includes an artist book which contains McNulty’s images as well as writing by Shauna Gilligan, novelist and short story writer from Kildare.

Margo was born in Achill Island, but she now lives in Co Roscommon and lectures in Athlone institute of Technology (AIT). Her work deals with hidden history, memory and place.

It concerns itself with episodes of chance, the intersection of personal and public histories and how these histories and meanings can be embedded in material objects.

Complimenting the images is Shauna’s text - created from their common interest in the concept of shrinking buildings, belonging, collective and individual land memory and the materiality of the Curragh, County Kildare.

The Curragh became Margo’s focal point in this body of work, while the process of collaboration with Gilligan, was born out of the parallels between the visual and written stories.

According to Margo, “our work sprang out of the dialogue between our individual creations and Duality is the narrative which emerged from our collaboration”.

The exhibition will be opened by Luke Gibbons, author of Joyce's Ghosts: Ireland, Modernism and Memory (2015) and contributor to the chapter 'Roscommon in Literature' to Roscommon: History and Society (2018) on Saturday afternoon, February 15 at 4pm.

All are welcome to attend the opening and admission is free.