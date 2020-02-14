Longford schools take part in Safer Internet Day

Safer Internet Day 2020 took place on Tuesday, February 11, when hundreds of students from across Longford took part in school-based events.

Safer Internet Day is an EU initiative to promote a safer internet for all users, especially young people. It was first marked in 2004, has grown beyond its traditional geographic zone, and now takes place in approximately 150 countries worldwide.

In Ireland, Safer Internet Day was co-ordinated by Webwise, part of the Professional Development Service for Teachers (PDST).

It is co-funded by the Department of Education and Skills, and the European Union’s Connecting Europe Facility.

While many schools across Longford organised events to promote Safer Internet Day, Webwise trained and mobilised 100 youth ambassadors and 40 teachers from second-level schools to lead activities in their own schools and communities.

In Longford, youth ambassadors were active in Moyne Community School.

Nationwide, almost 700 schools and organisations have registered Safer Internet Day events on the Webwise website.

Webwise estimates that more than 170,000 students took part in activities that helped raise their awareness of online safety.

Registered activities included school assemblies, student mentoring, positivity weeks, online safety talks and workshops addressing topics such as online consent, digital wellbeing, social media use and respectful communication.

On Safer Internet Day, Webwise launched a new, programme called Connected to support schools to introduce basic digital media literacy into the Junior Cycle. For more information, see www.webwise.ie