Longford Active Retirement invite new members

Longford Active Retirement held their AGM earlier this month and are now in a position to invite and welcome new members to their club.

They offer a wide range of activities such as outings to Theatre and films and trips to historical houses and gardens and places of interest as well as participating in exercises, keep fit programs, games and quizzes.

Guest speakers attend many of their meetings, covering such topics as diet, fitness, general health, financial and legal matters, the environment and many other aspects of life.

Meetings are held twice monthly in the Family Centre ( Behind the Cathedral ). The next meeting will take place on February 12 from 3pm to 5pm.